Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, posted this hours before his meeting with Witkoff & Kushner in Moscow - Video posted on X Dmitriev

After 5 hours, "Productive" meeting, according to Kirill Dmitriev.

Witkoff arrived at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow after his talks in the Kremlin.

Description: Video posted on X by Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, hours before his meeting with Witkoff and Kushner in Moscow.

He really wants to build the peace bridge/tunnel between the USA and Russia.

(Bringing up the underwater tunnel to Alaska idea)

Meeting in Moscow with Witkoff, Kushner and Putin has ended after roughly five hours, TASS reports.

And: Ushakov said Putin’s talks with Witkoff were constructive, useful, and substantive.

Ushakov: we did not discuss specific formulations and solutions, but the essence.

– We are ready to agree with something. Something caused criticism. But a useful discussion took place," the presidential aide said.

At the same time, he mentioned that territorial issues were also raised.

Compromises have not yet been found, and a meeting between the leaders of Russia and the United States is not currently planned. But the work to achieve long-term peace will continue. The parties see "huge prospects for cooperation" and "definitely have not moved further" from each other.

Ushakov said several versions of a settlement plan for Ukraine were discussed at the Kremlin meeting.

He noted that the five-hour talks allowed for a detailed discussion of how to resolve the conflict.

"There is still a lot of work to be done"

Putin's conversation with Witkoff and Kushner was useful and constructive, Ushakov said.

According to him, Russia and the United States have agreed that they will not disclose the essence of the negotiations.

What else did the Russian presidential aide say about the negotiations?:

Putin said that Moscow may agree to something within the framework of the US plan for Ukraine, but something is causing criticism from the Russian side.

Moscow has received four more documents in addition to Trump's original 28-point plan for a settlement in Ukraine.

The meeting provided an opportunity to discuss ways to further resolve the Ukrainian crisis.

The essence of the US settlement plan was discussed, not specific proposals.

We discussed the prospects for achieving a long-term peaceful settlement in Ukraine.

The parties expressed their readiness to continue working together to achieve a settlement in Ukraine.

The representatives of the US president conveyed greetings and best wishes from Trump to Putin.

Putin sent greetings to Trump through Witkoff and a number of political signals.

The possibility of a meeting between Putin and Trump will depend on what progress is made towards a settlement.

