'Uncontrollable escalation': Russia chilling nuclear warning amid Ukraine war | Details (mirrored)

Mirrored from You Tube channel Hindustan Times at:-

https://youtu.be/ZQVFkQ0A44U



Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday it was vital to avoid any kind of military confrontation between nuclear powers, even if it only involved conventional weapons, the TASS news agency reported. Lavrov also said the West was pushing Ukraine to continue fighting against Russia.





