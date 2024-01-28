Accepting the Love of God Part 2: The Compassion of Jesus

The dictionary defines compassion as "sympathetic consciousness of others' distress together with a desire to alleviate it." This is evident in the ministry of Jesus and how He dealt with people. Pastor John looks at three different events: the story of the Good Samaritan, the man with the withered hand, and Jairus, a ruler in the synagogue whose daughter was very sick.

All three stories showed how Jesus had compassion for those who were hurting, on the wrong side of the tracks or on the opposite end of the political spectrum. The Bible says that Jesus is the same, yesterday, today and forever, which means His way of thinking and operating has not changed. Jesus wants to show compassion to those who are hurting but so many people won't allow Him to minister to them because they have created an image of Jesus that is foreign to the Bible.

By destroying the Jesus as presented in the Bible, there is no way you can receive His compassion in your life. Do you have a biblical view of Jesus or have you created a human Jesus that has no power in your life. Are you willing to accept His compassion for you?

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2012/RLJ-1330.pdf

RLJ-1330 -- FEBRUARY 19, 2012

