Antony Blinken was Ambushed on Stage by an Activist - Free Julian Assange

Antony Blinken was ambushed by an activist

During a conversation between Blinken and a journalist from The Washington Post, an activist burst into the hall demanding the release of Julian Assange.

“We can’t use this day without calling for the freedom of Julian Assange,” the activist said at an event dedicated to freedom of the press. The sound at the event was interrupted as soon as she mentioned Biden's last name.

Later during this interview:

Antony Blinken said he could not comment on reports of an attempted drone attack on the Kremlin "without knowing the facts." And he answered the question of whether the United States would criticize Ukraine for attacks on Russian territory,saying that those are Ukrainian decisions to make…

Also, today from Blinken:

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that he authorized the allocation of another package of military assistance to Ukraine in the amount of about $ 300 million.





"Pursuant to a delegation of authority from President Biden, I am authorizing our 37th drawdown of U.S. arms and equipment for Ukraine valued at $300 million," the head of the US State Department said in a published statement.





(https://www.state.gov/additional-u-s-security-assistance-for-ukraine-3/)The new aid package, as noted, includes additional supplies for HIMARS multiple rocket launchers, as well as shells for howitzers and other types of artillery, anti-tank and small arms, trucks and trailers for transporting heavy equipment.





According to the detailed list of weapons included in the new package, released later by the Pentagon, the United States intends to transfer artillery shells of 155 mm caliber, TOW anti-tank missile systems, AT-4 anti-tank systems, as well as unguided Hydra-70 missiles that can be installed on both airplanes and helicopters to Kiev.





