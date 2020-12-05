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Whey Protein and Glutathione Synthesis - Detox Your Brain
Primal Brain Hacks
Primal Brain Hacks
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92 views • December 05, 2020
Whey Protein and Glutathione Synthesis - whey protein is THE top food for increasing your body's levels of the master antioxidant glutathione. Low levels of glutathione are a key cause of cognitive decline, and regularly consuming whey is one of the easiest and most delicious ways to prevent low glutathione levels. If possible, be sure to purchase whey protein that is organic, grass fed, and cold filtered, and free from unhealthy fillers such as sugar.

Dale Bredesen Website: https://www.endcognitivedecline.com/about/

Photo of Trees & Sunlight - Stephen Leonardi on Unsplash

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All of the information on this channel is published in good faith and for educational purposes only. Primal Brain Hacks does not make any guarantee as to the completeness, reliability, or accuracy of this information.
The information provided on this channel is not intended to be nor does it constitute professional medical advice. Do not rely on this information as a substitute for professional medical advice. The use of any information contained on this channel is strictly at your own risk. Primal Brain Hacks will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of this channel.
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