Beyond the Extraterrestrial Firewall - Steve Boucher Part 1 of 2

Steve Boucher here, talks openly about what he's coined as the "band incident" with Grey aliens in Ontario, back in the early 70s. Won't you please join in with him sharing some incredible memories of a time and place that has affected his life, ever since. A brave soul, Steve has come to learn that life goes on after each E.T. contact and that it’s important to understand this and come to grips with any challenges that it may bring.

Steve Boucher lives in St. Catharines, Ontario, Canada. Steve joined https://www.meetup.com/preparing-for-alien-contact on Jan. 21, 2023, right after Bruce MacDonald left the Meetup Zoom video.

