CENTCOM unleashes F/A-18 Super Hornets off USS Abraham Lincoln to enforce 'BLOCKADES' on Iranian ports under 'Project Freedom'

Adding:

Cops swarm White House after nearby shooting.

At the WhiteHouse while speaking, Trump brags about DC’s low crime rate moments after alleged shooting near the White House.

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Zelensky declares his OWN May 5-6 ‘ceasefire’

Says nobody told him about Russia’s Victory Day truce

Playing dumb despite MoD WARNING of MASSIVE MISSILE ATTACK on Kiev if May 9 disrupted