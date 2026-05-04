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CENTCOM unleashes F/A-18 Super Hornets off USS Abraham Lincoln to enforce 'BLOCKADES' on Iranian ports under 'Project Freedom'
Adding:
Cops swarm White House after nearby shooting.
At the WhiteHouse while speaking, Trump brags about DC’s low crime rate moments after alleged shooting near the White House.
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Zelensky declares his OWN May 5-6 ‘ceasefire’
Says nobody told him about Russia’s Victory Day truce
Playing dumb despite MoD WARNING of MASSIVE MISSILE ATTACK on Kiev if May 9 disrupted