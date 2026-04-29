TPUSA CEO EriKa KirK latest anti-evil sermon rant - clip 2 of 2

Happy Birthday, today to Candace Owens... ; ) Cynthia

TPUSA CEO EriKa KirK latest anti-evil sermon rant:

“Every morning I wake up to another headline lying about me. I have comedians dressing up in whiteface, I have people saying I'm not fit to be CEO, & I have Candace Owens claiming that I murdered my husband.”

🐻In her latest full black "freedom" attire rant (please comment if you have any idea which specific neo-hero she's channeling here?), the psycho Psyop Barbie also addressed evil epidemic, dehumanizing evil journos, evil violence, evil liberal teachers with evil bullets, evil forces, future of MeriKKKa, being evil, fighting for MeriKKKa, general evil, evil and of course, the goodness of the Supreme leader. And evil.

🔴 @DDGeopolitics

Full video of about 2 hours if you want to hear more of her rants:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VzNyi87o1ws&t=13s