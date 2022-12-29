Divorced twice, married thrice, and Trump has had affairs with porn stars, models, and supermodels

Someone obviously cannot get his stories straight. Trump has been married three times and divorced twice. Donald first married Ivana Trump in 1977 and has three children with her, Eric, Ivanka, and Donald junior. He married Marla Maples in 1993 and has one child with her, Tiffany. Lastly, Trump married Melania in 2005 and has one child with her, Barron Trump.





Trump is double-minded. In the second video segment, Donald admitted to Access Hollywood reporter Billy Bush in 2015 while onboard a bus about being attracted to beautiful women and pursuing them, even married ones. The man blatantly admitted to having affairs. Well, that should not come as any surprise to anyone considering Trump is vile, unloyal, double-minded, cunning, arrogant, boastful, and extremely prideful. He truly does love himself more than anyone else, aside from Satan, his master.





