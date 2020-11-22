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THEY LIVE - DO NOT QUESTION AUTHORITY
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
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69 views • November 22, 2020
Fake Fox News asks softball questions and gives a pass to the spokesman for Dominion voting systems that many believe stole the 2020 Presidentail elections and gave it to Sleepy Joe Biden. The amount of evidence, so far, is overwhelming, for those who have eyes to see, and ears to hear....sorry Tucker...deaf, dumb and blind is not Journalism. Fake News.
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K A B O O M! Governor and Secretary of State in Georgia Took Money From China (To Steal Election from Trump)
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/news-nation/k-a-b-o-o-m-governor-and-secretary-of-state-in-georgia-took-money-from-china-to-steal-election-from-trump
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POLITICSBREAKING: Dominion Project Manager Signed $25 Million Contract While Serving As Mayor Of A Michigan County
https://conservativetoday.org/breaking-dominion-project-manager-signed-25-million-contract-while-serving-as-mayor-of-a-michigan-county/
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Dominion Voting Systems: Connecting the Dots
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/dominion-voting-systems-connecting-dots/
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Learn Why Trump Knows He’s Already Won And Why Biden Is So Scared
https://banned.video/watch?id=5fbac6e7d4cd4b442fcbfa6e
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FEC Chairman Trey Trainor Confirms There Was Election Fraud This Year – Points to Several Instances (VIDEO)
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/fec-chairman-trey-trainor-confirms-election-fraud-year-points-several-instances-video/
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Fox News Host, Eric Shawn, Smears Trump, Says 'He Can't Process' That He Lost To Biden (Yup, same guy in this video)
https://trendingpolitics.com/fox-news-host-smears-trump-says-he-can-t-process-that-he-lost-to-biden/?utm_source=economics
Keywords
eric shawnthey livevote fraudtv mind controldominion voting systemstole the electionwe sleepmichael steelfox news sucks
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy