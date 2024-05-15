Create New Account
Congresswoman killed by VAXX poison injections
The Prisoner
Published Yesterday

https://twitter.com/tulloch1978/status/1789557211728900491

Hello Dave @tulloch1978 Brazil: Liberal Federal Deputy, Amália Barros, 39, died suddenly May 2024, after recently being hospitalized to undergo surgery to remove a nodule in her pancreas. "I got vaccinated because the Lord sanctioned the law that Lula vetoed in 2008. 🇧🇷"

12:24 AM · May 12, 2024

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Am%C3%A1lia_Barros ###

Jesus Wash Away My Troubles - Sam Cooke - The Soul Stirrers

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=jY4qPsRbeWE

###

Mirrored - bootcamp


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
brazilbolsonaroamalia barros

