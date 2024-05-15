Congresswoman killed by VAXX poison injections

https://twitter.com/tulloch1978/status/1789557211728900491

Hello Dave @tulloch1978 Brazil: Liberal Federal Deputy, Amália Barros, 39, died suddenly May 2024, after recently being hospitalized to undergo surgery to remove a nodule in her pancreas. "I got vaccinated because the Lord sanctioned the law that Lula vetoed in 2008. 🇧🇷"

12:24 AM · May 12, 2024

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Am%C3%A1lia_Barros ###

