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Stop the Slaughter of Nigerian Christians by Funding Frontline Ministry Now - Judd Saul
Counter Culture Mom
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Judd Saul took one trip to Nigeria and knew that his life’s mission was to help the persecuted Christians living there. Judd is the president of Equipping the Persecuted, a ministry that exists to do exactly that: stop the persecution, provide resources for those who are victimized by radical Islamists, and bring in aid, like medicine and food, immediately after an attack. Sadly, Judd reveals that the situation in Nigeria is worse than ever. Jihadi ambushes against Christians are only escalating, and the Nigerian government refuses to intervene; in fact, they help aid the Jihadists. He urges Christians in America to pray for the persecuted church, become a monthly partner with Equipping the Persecuted to help save Nigerians, and call their senator or congressman and ask them to intervene in this serious situation in Nigeria.



TAKEAWAYS


Equipping the Persecuted led 1,000 Muslims to Christ last year alone


The Nigerian government is controlled by a very aggressive and well-armed minority


The U.S. government has done little to help the situation in Nigeria


Equipping the Persecuted responds with humanitarian aid after an attack within minutes or hours and all donations assist in this mission



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Follow CCM on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/counterculturemom/

8 Month Old Shot by Terrorists: https://bit.ly/4trv4JL

Nigerian Christian Funeral Attacked by Islamists: https://bit.ly/3S0SYyQ

300 Children Abducted at Nigerian Catholic School: https://bit.ly/4uCbXNN


🔗 CONNECT WITH EQUIPPING THE PERSECUTED

Website: https://equippingthepersecuted.org/

Facebook: https://bit.ly/3SDtCqM


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

WAVwatch (get 15% off with code TINA): https://wavwatch.com/tina

LifeVac (get 10% off with code TINA): https://lifevac.net/

Waveguard (get 20% off with code TINA): https://waveguard.com/tina

Equipping The Persecuted: http://equippingthepersecuted.org/


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

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📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

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📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

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💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

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Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


#counterculturemom #counterculturemomapp #thecounterculturemomshow #tinagriffin #AvaPennington #WhoGodIs #NamesOfGod #BiblicalTruth #ReadYourBible #FaithJourney #BibleStudy #RedemptionStory #GodsPlan #SafeMeet #SecureMessaging #DataPrivacy #WordOfGod #FaithInGod


Keywords
christiansmuslimsislamhumanitarianmartyrsbeheadingmissionsnigeriaslaughtermissionariesjudd saulcounterculturemomtina griffinequippingthepersecuted
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