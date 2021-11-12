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Does God Reward Secret Charity?
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10 views • November 12, 2021
If people find out you gave to the poor, you lose your reward. God only regards that giving which is done in secret. The praise and reward you receive from others is all the reward you get if people find out that you gave to the poor.
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