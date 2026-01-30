COUNTDOWN TO WAR WITH IRAN!!!

President Trump Posts, "A Massive Armada Is Heading To Iran... It Is, Ready, Willing, And Able To Rapidly Fulfill Its Mission, With Speed And Violence If Necessary... Hopefully Iran Will Quickly Come To The Table And Negotiate A Fair And Equitable Deal... MAKE A DEAL!... The Next Attack Will Be Far Worse!"

Iran Responds With Warning Of Retaliation, "Fingers On The Trigger!"

Alex Jones Calls On Patriots To Call The White House & Demand This Dangerous Escalation STOP!

Democrats Are Literally Promising To Kill Trump If They Get Power

