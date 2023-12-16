A House Divided Against Itself Cannot Stand

Barry and Big Mike are back in the news, harmonizing with Klaus Schwab with predictive programming of the imminent big cyber attack, and civil war predictive programming is ramping up with the goal of mastering the human domain and shaping your thoughts prior to the outbreak. Instead, be renewed in your mind by the Scriptures and understand what constitutes biblical Just War Doctrine.

Barry, Big Mike, and Klaus are here to program your mind with their new film: https://www.brighteon.com/e55e42e3-b2d1-4d45-adae-d3b8aa13b90d Civil War trailer predictive programming: https://www.brighteon.com/99759c01-7ba9-49de-b887-d4dfa745fd15