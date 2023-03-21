Nanotechnology... graphene oxide...bioweapons and fake vaccines... the Department of Defense... Moderna... Pfizer! My guest, the astonishing science-based Karen Kingston, knows more about these threatening realities than nearly everyone else. That's because she’s a biotech analyst who studies the science and has worked with and for the key professionals and companies. Benefit from her specialty: making the science understandable not only to the public but to the scientists and CEOs themselves.
WHO ARE THE “THEY” - THESE GLOBAL PREDATORS?
WHAT ARE THEIR MOTIVES AND THEIR PLANS FOR US?
HOW CAN WE DEFEND AGAINST THEM?
Covid-19 and the Global Predators: We are the Prey
Get a copy: https://www.wearetheprey.com/
“No other book so comprehensively covers the details of COVID-19 criminal conduct as well as its origins in a network of global predators seeking wealth and power at the expense of human freedom and prosperity, under cover of false public health policies.”
~ Robert F Kennedy, Jr
Author of #1 bestseller The Real Anthony Fauci and Founder, Chairman and Chief Legal Counsel for Children’s Health Defense.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.