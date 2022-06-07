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'It Has Become Normal’ – Lavrov On Denial of Air Passage for Russian Authorities. - 060622
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30 views • June 07, 2022
This is a Ruptly video found at RT on BitChute.
Russian FM Sergey Lavrov says an anti-Russian agenda has become the new normal in the EU. He claimed Western politicians are afraid of the truth and want to move to some invented reality.
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Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.
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Russian FM Sergey Lavrov says an anti-Russian agenda has become the new normal in the EU. He claimed Western politicians are afraid of the truth and want to move to some invented reality.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.
Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on Telegram: t.me/rtnews
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RT_com
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