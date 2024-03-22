The fires at Dneprogres, the Dnieper Hydroelectric Station in Ukraine

The fires at Dneprogres have not yet been extinguished. The enemy assesses the damage as very serious, which is actually noticeable from the published videos. A few miles north of the town of Zaporizhzhia
Several thermal power plants and substations were damaged, in some cases the damage was very serious.
⚡️The Dnieper hydroelectric power station, which is the largest hydroelectric power station in Ukraine, stopped work after a fire and damage, said Igor Sirota, director of Ukrhydroenergo.
