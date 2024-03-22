Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The fires at Dneprogres, the Dnieper Hydroelectric Station in Ukraine
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1012 Subscribers
35 views
Published 18 hours ago

The fires at Dneprogres have not yet been extinguished. The enemy assesses the damage as very serious, which is actually noticeable from the published videos. A few miles north of the town of Zaporizhzhia

Several thermal power plants and substations were damaged, in some cases the damage was very serious.

Adding...

⚡️The Dnieper hydroelectric power station, which is the largest hydroelectric power station in Ukraine, stopped work after a fire and damage, said Igor Sirota, director of Ukrhydroenergo.


Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket