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Massive eruption of Philippines Taal Volcano imminent | DW News
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16 views • January 15, 2020
Authorities in the Philippines are warning that a volcano near the capital could be on the verge of a dangerous eruption. The Taal Volcano, about 60 kilometers south of Manila, began spewing ash and lava on Sunday. Taal is one of the most active volcanoes in a region where earthquakes and eruptions are a daily part of life. Manila's international airport was temporarily closed and tens of thousands have fled, while others are refusing to leave their homes and farms.
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