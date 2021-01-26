Star Trek New Voyages, 4x10, The Holiest Thing

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James T. Kirk's first encounter with the scientist Doctor Carol Marcus, who is specialised in Terraforming. Carol will mother Kirk`s son David and also break his heart. She is leading a terraforming project on Planet Lappa III that goes horribly wrong and devastates the planet. Was it her fault? Kirk and the crew, investigate.
"Star Trek: New Voyages/Phase II" is not affiliated with the STAR TREK franchise.