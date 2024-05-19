WW3 After Sunday Law Death Penalty. Slovakia PM Shot 5 Times. Mpox Outbreak. Vatican Supernatural

Russia and NATO armed forces compared after Putin issues stark WW3 warning. Vladimir Putin has warned the West that Russia is 'always ready' as the country's forces continue to bombard Ukraine - but how do the two sides match up?





Chilling new Iran nuclear weapons warning that only ramps up horror fears of World War 3. Iran is beginning to reconsider its ban on developing weapons of mass destruction as it boasts one of the Middle East's most advanced nuclear programs.





Slovakia PM shooting could be 'catalyst for World War 3' as Putin ready to capitalise. Robert Fico was shot on Wednesday having led on an anti-Ukraine platform since being elected in autumn 2023.





Slovak PM still in serious condition after assassination attempt as suspect appears in court





West gearing up for WW3 as plans to stop Putin unleashing Armageddon unveiled. Amid reports that Putin's sacking of his Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu is evidence the Kremlin is gearing up for World War 3, we look at how the West and NATO is preparing for conflict





How Russia and NATO could match up if World War 3 triggered as Putin issues chilling warning. Russia has threatened to fight the West if NATO forces are deployed to Ukraine - but it is unlikely that all countries in the alliance would send their troops to fight Putin





Russia Could Start World War 3, Fears Germany: Leaked Documents. Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova dismissed the report as "last year's horoscope".





Germany is preparing for Putin attack against NATO in 2025: Leaked secret plans reveal step-by-step how Russia will escalate conflict to all-out war in 18 months

Secret documents from German Defence ministry reveal doomsday guide





Putin concludes a trip to China by emphasizing its strategic and personal ties to Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin concluded a two-day visit to China on Friday, emphasizing the countries’ burgeoning strategic ties as well as his own personal relationship with Chinese leader Xi Jinping as they sought to present an alternative to U.S. global influence.





China's military confronts US ship in South China Sea. The US Navy said a destroyer, the USS Halsey, was exercising navigational rights near the Paracel Islands. The archipelago lies in the South China Sea, which is disputed by several countries.





Vatican releases new norms on alleged supernatural phenomena





Deadly mpox outbreak abroad is a 'global threat,' CDC warns. Here's what to know.





#WW3

#Russia

#Mpox

#NATO

#Slovakia









Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o





Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries





Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144





Our Dtube account: https://d.tube/#!/c/bibletruth777





Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez





https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth





Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936





Cash App: $Mrdhouse





Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

David House

(757) 955-6871





Please send mail to:

PO BOX 41161

Norfolk, VA 23541





#WhiteHouse

#1stAmendment

#SundayLaw

#MarkOfTheBeast





#SundayLaw

#Sunday

#Sabbath

#Prophecy

#SDA

#SDASermons

#SDA









#LatterRain

#ThirdAngelsMessage

#3rdAngelsmessage

#PresentTruth

#EverlastingGospel

#Revelation14

#Rev14

#4thAngel

#BibleProphecy