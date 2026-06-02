RT News - June 2 2026 6AM GMT

June 2, 2026

rt.com









Russia's Defense Ministry has confirmed it conducted a series of powerful strikes on Kiev and other parts of Ukraine targeting military facilities. Vladimir Putin promises retaliation against Kiev. That's over its recent terrorist attack on a college in the Lugansk Republic - in which 21 people were killed. Beirut says Hezbollah agrees to a US-backed ceasefire proposal with Israel as the IDF expands its offensive deep into Lebanese territory. Iran reportedly suspends its negotiations with the US in protest against Israel's attacks on Lebanon.





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