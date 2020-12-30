(Caution) Use At Your Own Risk: Is it Time To Admit That Pfizer and Moderna Vaccines Are Dangerous for Human Lab Rats?

I understand that it is still very early in this 'Global Vaccination Program', but as they are rolling out the vaccines here in North America many people (including nurses and doctors) are becoming sick after getting vaccinated with either the Pfizer vaccine or now the Moderna vaccine. In a rush to get these vaccines out to the world the Clinical test times were sacrificed all in the name of expediency. Without knowing what the long term affects are of these two vaccines is it wise to be sacrificing safety over speed in rushing out a truly untested vaccine? To me the agenda is starting to show. Speed over Safety. Are the Vaccines going to do more harm then good in the long run and should the New World Order be notifying vaccine users that they are getting injected at their own risk? In truth they really are because in the USA you cannot sue the pharmaceutical companies for negligence if their vaccines harm you or your family. How Shameful, really. Bill Gates disgusts me the more that I see him and his Drag Queen wife.Jim Stone Investigates Bloghttp://82.221.129.208/.uw9.htmlOfficial: Iran Ready for Monthly Production of 1.5mln Doses of Coronavirus VaccineIn the times of Internet Censorship here are my Social Media Accounts that I use for spreading the Real Uncensored Truth (hopefully). BTW... My Twitter and two YouTube channels are heavily censored and shadow banned. Mark @GlobalAgendaGlobalAgenda on ParlerGlobal Agenda on TwitterGlobalAgenda@BitChuteGlobalAgenda @ BrighteonGlobalAgenda (YouTube)GlobalAgenda II (YouTube)Flote.app