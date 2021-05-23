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Isaac Newton's End of the World Predictions?
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62 views • May 23, 2021
Did the famous 18th century scientist, known as Sir Isaac Newton, predict the end of the world in the 21st century? Why may the world end earlier than he wrote? Could his 2060 date be wrong? Did he have errors related to the revived Roman Empire? Did he assert that some type of cross was the 'mark of the beast' like the Cathari had? Did he seem to tie trinitarianism with that mark as well as being part of an "infernal false religion'? What did he teach about who would flee? Did he realize that it would be Philadelphian Christians that Jesus promised to protect from the hour of trial known as the great tribulation? Is Jesus possibly expected to return by 2031? Dr. Thiel addresses these questions and more in this video.
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