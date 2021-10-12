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Walter Veith & Martin Smith - The Church In Crisis - What's Up Prof 85
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194 views • October 12, 2021
In Episode 85 we discuss the status of things in the church. It is of the utmost importance that our foundation is anchored in the Law and the Testimony, the Bible and Spirit of Prophecy. If we are anchored in either the Bible or Spirit of Prophecy and not in both we will be derailed and apostasy will creep in. We will compare the Bible and Spirit of Prophecy with the current state of the church to see whether we are still on track.
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Donation Options
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/ad-africa
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/ad_africa
Other Donation Options: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/donate/
Download All ADMA material: https://downloads.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit AD Africa Website: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit AD Africa Online Store: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Alternative Platforms:
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ADAfrica
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/adafrica/
Ugetube: https://ugetube.com/@ADAfrica
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adafrica
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Amazing-Discoveries-Africa:5
All What's Up Prof episodes audio available to listen to or download at:
https://soundcloud.com/adafrica/albums
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