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Open Letter to State Senators, Representatives and Assemblymen and Women; All else, warm greetings
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21 views • April 29, 2021
This is an Open Letter to all State Senators, State Representatives and Assemblymen and Assemblywomen. There are 4 major concerns over an Article 5 Convention of States.
1: A Run-Away Convention & Rogue Delegates
2: Don't use Article 5, just use Nullification
3: Who is Funding the Convention of States Project
4: If Congress is already Unconstitutional, what makes you think they'll follow a new Amendment
Let's give a brief answer to these questions.
For more information please visit www.conventionofstates.com
Visit www.dustyfriday.com for Great memes, news, videos, and podcasts.
Special Thanks To:
Bensound for royalty free music, visit them @ www.bensound.com
1: A Run-Away Convention & Rogue Delegates
2: Don't use Article 5, just use Nullification
3: Who is Funding the Convention of States Project
4: If Congress is already Unconstitutional, what makes you think they'll follow a new Amendment
Let's give a brief answer to these questions.
For more information please visit www.conventionofstates.com
Visit www.dustyfriday.com for Great memes, news, videos, and podcasts.
Special Thanks To:
Bensound for royalty free music, visit them @ www.bensound.com
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