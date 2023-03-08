Create New Account
I did not know that this was Jupiter and Venus LOL
Published 19 hours ago |

This is a video I took of the Jupiter Venus conjunction at the time I did not know it was happening and obviously other people didn't know either for they were calling the proper authorities because they thought they were UFOs they didn't know what they were lol now we know

knowconjunctionjupiter and venus

