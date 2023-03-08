I did not know that this was Jupiter and Venus LOL

This is a video I took of the Jupiter Venus conjunction at the time I did not know it was happening and obviously other people didn't know either for they were calling the proper authorities because they thought they were UFOs they didn't know what they were lol now we know
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.