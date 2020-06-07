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Kubranisqatsi II: Earth Pools - Makhtesh Basin Intonations
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12 views • June 07, 2020
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Kubranisqatsi film series is an exploration of the visual metaphors film directors like Stanley Kubrick, Ridley Scott, and Robert Zemeckis used to weave deep threads of myth and magistry into their films. Earth Pools examines supratentional artistry as possible explanation for embedded numerology linking the subplots of “Eyes Wide Shut” and “The Shining” to tell a much more important lesson of history.
Kubranisqatsi film series is an exploration of the visual metaphors film directors like Stanley Kubrick, Ridley Scott, and Robert Zemeckis used to weave deep threads of myth and magistry into their films. Earth Pools examines supratentional artistry as possible explanation for embedded numerology linking the subplots of “Eyes Wide Shut” and “The Shining” to tell a much more important lesson of history.
Keywords
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