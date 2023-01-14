Skeleton, Human Ashes Found in Underground Masonic Temple

In what seemed to be just an abandoned castle near Lourdes, France, urban explorers Adrien and Jo found an underground Masonic Temple, containing an altar surrounded with human ashes, a human skeleton, surgical instruments and even a scythe. According to the documents found in the temple, there would be several other temples like that in France and all over the world.

WARNING: Contains some images of a skeleton, human bones and ashes, which some might find disturbing.

This is an original translation to English from Adrien Urbex and Jo Urbex content in French.

