Fr Mark - True Story of the Evil One - One Confession is Better Than One Hundred Exorcisms!
Published 11 days ago
November 17, 2022


Powerful homily about temptation and how we could fight against it especially through the Sacrament of Confession.

See here for the full homily video: https://youtu.be/iPBamzUacRo


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RGOtunJpVog

Keywords
christianreligioncatholictemptationconfessionexorcismsexorcistfr mark

