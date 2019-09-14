🚨BREAKING: DOJ Inspector General "FISA ABUSE" Report Completed - 1626-6P

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GUEST BEVELYN BEATTY: After hearing men preaching all day, the feminists demanded a woman preacher. So, they got one. Bevelyn Beatty ( Bee Bee) from NY City got up and delivered 8 minutes of annointed, powerful truth from God's Word. I literally SAW the Truth hit target & impact the feminists standing there. They listened! They had to! She was a black woman, full of the Holy Spirit, and she had their attention. It was God. She spoke a strong word to them at first. Remember, they had wanted a "woman preacher. " Bevelyn gave the bad news & the Good News, that they can be saved from their sins. The red caped Handmaid's Tale women (witches?) came & gathered around Bevelyn and tried to cast a spell on her, but she's covered by the blood of Jesus, & they all very quickly exited after that. The live video has been shared over 9,300 times!🔥🔥🔥
E-Militia Article: 🚨BREAK
ING: DOJ Inspector General “FISA ABUSE” Report Completed http://ow.ly/VRi930pwX5x
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