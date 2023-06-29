Create New Account
Dr Mcculloughs Substack Articles And Gender Dysforia Is A Disease Officially BREAKING!
Published Yesterday

Dr. McCullough Testifies in the Pennsylvania Senatehttps://petermcculloughmd.substack.com/p/dr-mccullough-testifies-in-the-pennsylvania

Archive - Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake

https://petermcculloughmd.substack.com/archive?sort=new

Search Results: gene drive

Building the Safe Genes Toolkit

https://www.darpa.mil/news-events/2017-07-19

Anti-CRISPR-mediated control of gene editing and synthetic circuits in eukaryotic cells | Nature Communications IMPORTANT! THE 'ANTIDOTE"

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-018-08158-x/

DARPA Forward | Dr. Anne Cheever

https://forward.darpa.mil/presenters/Dr-Anne-Cheever

Excess mortality: Deaths from all causes compared to average over previous years

https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/excess-mortality-p-scores-average-baseline?country=ISR~ITA~CHE~England+%26+Wales~DEU~NLD~USA~GBR

Research finds Covid-19 spike protein binds to cells in the heart and could help to explain some effects of severe infection - BHF

https://www.bhf.org.uk/what-we-do/news-from-the-bhf/news-archive/2021/august/covid-19-spike-protein-binds-to-and-changes-cells-in-the-heart

Circulating Spike Protein Detected in Post-COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Myocarditis - PubMed

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36597886/

Get Ready For a Big Marburg Scare

https://petermcculloughmd.substack.com/p/get-ready-for-a-big-marburg-scare

MicroRNA Disrupted by Synthetic mRNA Injection

https://petermcculloughmd.substack.com/p/microrna-disrupted-by-synthetic-mrna

IJMS | Free Full-Text | Concern about the Effectiveness of mRNA Vaccination Technology and Its Long-Term Safety: Potential Interference on miRNA Machinery

https://www.mdpi.com/1422-0067/24/2/1404#B42-ijms-24-01404

Ed Dowd's Grim Accounting

https://petermcculloughmd.substack.com/p/ed-dowds-grim-accounting

Pay $50 Trillion Now or Pay Far More Later

https://petermcculloughmd.substack.com/p/pay-50-trillion-now-or-pay-far-more

Which Virus Will Cause the Next Pandemic?

https://petermcculloughmd.substack.com/p/which-virus-will-cause-the-next-pandemic

Candace Owens's YouTube Channel Suspended

https://petermcculloughmd.substack.com/p/candace-owenss-youtube-channel-suspended

The Absolute Truth on COVID-19 Vaccine Myocarditis, Why Masking is Back in the White House, and Fear Making a Comeback

https://petermcculloughmd.substack.com/p/the-absolute-truth-on-covid-19-vaccine

E-mails Show Walensky, Collins, and Fauci Knew mRNA Vaccine was Failing January, 2021

https://petermcculloughmd.substack.com/p/e-mails-show-walensky-collins-and

American Sunrise with Dr. McCullough

https://petermcculloughmd.substack.com/p/american-sunrise-with-dr-mccullough

Unintended Consequences of COVID- 19 Vaccine Policy: Why Mandates, Passports and Restrictions Caused Harm and Provided No Benefit

https://petermcculloughmd.substack.com/p/unintended-consequences-of-covid

More than 170 Comparative Studies and Articles on Mask Ineffectiveness and Harms ⋆ Brownstone Institute

https://brownstone.org/articles/studies-and-articles-on-mask-ineffectiveness-and-harms/

A Review on Remdesivir: A Possible Promising Agent for the Treatment of COVID-19 - PubMed

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32821086/

A Review on Remdesivir: A Possible Promising Agent for the Treatment of COVID-19 - PMC

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7425093/

How many people have died as a result of a COVID-19 vaccine? | National Statistical

https://blog.ons.gov.uk/2021/10/04/how-many-people-have-died-as-a-result-of-a-covid-19-vaccine/

Unequal distribution of coronavirus vaccine to cost $4 trillion globally: Health minister - Politics - Egypt - Ahram Online

https://english.ahram.org.eg/News/405284.aspx

VigiAccess

https://vigiaccess.org/

Pandemic Prevention Platform

https://www.darpa.mil/program/pandemic-prevention-platform

Keywords
vaccinescourtdiseasewhodrgenderdarpadoctorsheddingbanbioweaponscientificarticlesstudiestestifiesmrnasubstackpeer reviewedpeter mcculloughpandemic prevention platformadept p3dysforiainformation data news

