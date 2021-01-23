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Election Fraud and Dominion | Patriot Housewives S1 Ep1 | NRN+
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62 views • January 23, 2021
Patriot Housewives, NRN+ Original Podcast Series where Rose and Rebecca bring you on their journey of life, politics, and family. https://nrnplus.com/housewives
Support this show as an NRN+ member at https://nrnplus.com/housewives
Rose and Rebecca discuss the 2020 election fraud, dominion voting systems, and the effort to restore election integrity. Join us to hear our thoughts on how potential voter fraud could have affected this election and what can be done moving forward to ensure America has free and fair elections. - Aired on December 9, 2020
Show notes:
Dominion article: https://newrightnetwork.com/2020/11/foreign-influence-voting-systems.html
Christy McLaughlin's article https://newrightnetwork.com/2020/11/united-states-2020-election-what-if.html
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NRN broadcasts on-demand programming produced by a dynamic community-based network - everyday individuals and experienced reporters broadcasting their lives and values of faith, family, and freedom. NRN partners with a range of freethinkers; everything they and their guests say may not reflect the views of NRN.
Support this show as an NRN+ member at https://nrnplus.com/housewives
Rose and Rebecca discuss the 2020 election fraud, dominion voting systems, and the effort to restore election integrity. Join us to hear our thoughts on how potential voter fraud could have affected this election and what can be done moving forward to ensure America has free and fair elections. - Aired on December 9, 2020
Show notes:
Dominion article: https://newrightnetwork.com/2020/11/foreign-influence-voting-systems.html
Christy McLaughlin's article https://newrightnetwork.com/2020/11/united-states-2020-election-what-if.html
Follow our latest coverage:
➜ https://bit.ly/newsnrn
➜ https://bit.ly/nrninvestigation
➜ https://bit.ly/nrnopinion
➜ https://bit.ly/nrnelections
➜ https://bit.ly/nrncovid
➜ Subscribe on Youtube https://bit.ly/2tRQNCG and Rumble https://bit.ly/37N9tDT
➜ Join our email newsletter https://newrightnetwork.com/email
NRN broadcasts on-demand programming produced by a dynamic community-based network - everyday individuals and experienced reporters broadcasting their lives and values of faith, family, and freedom. NRN partners with a range of freethinkers; everything they and their guests say may not reflect the views of NRN.
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