As genocide unfolds, Israel settlers plan ‘dream’ beach house in Gaza
The Prisoner
Published 16 hours ago

An Israeli Company, That Builds Illegal Settlements in the Occupied West Bank, Has Drawn up a Map to Do the Same on the Ruins of Palestinian Homes in the Gaza Strip

Further Info:

https://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=278454

Source @Al Jazeerah

Keywords
genocideland theftharey zahavisraeli real estate firm

