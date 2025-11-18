American public education teacher says students are no longer taught in the classroom





Kids are so out of control their entire jobs have become “managing behavior and teaching students how to regulate their emotions”





She says public education “is done for”





“It's bad. It's really bad. I don't, I don't know what's happened to education. It breaks my heart — That's why so many teachers are leaving the profession. Always thought public education would be here. I always thought it would be a good option. I didn't think you had to have money in order to get a good education. But, anymore, I'm beginning to think it's done for.”





“‘Education is failing because students are running the classroom and teachers have no authority.’ And that's true”





“ just watched a video of a teacher getting pepper-sprayed by their student in the school because they took their phone, because it was being used to cheat on a test, and there were people defending it. That's crazy. That's really crazy.”