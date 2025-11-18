BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

American public education teacher says students are no longer taught in the classroom
Be Children of Light
Be Children of Light
356 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
214 views • 1 day ago

American public education teacher says students are no longer taught in the classroom


Kids are so out of control their entire jobs have become “managing behavior and teaching students how to regulate their emotions”


She says public education “is done for”


“It's bad. It's really bad. I don't, I don't know what's happened to education. It breaks my heart — That's why so many teachers are leaving the profession. Always thought public education would be here. I always thought it would be a good option. I didn't think you had to have money in order to get a good education. But, anymore, I'm beginning to think it's done for.”


“‘Education is failing because students are running the classroom and teachers have no authority.’ And that's true”


“ just watched a video of a teacher getting pepper-sprayed by their student in the school because they took their phone, because it was being used to cheat on a test, and there were people defending it. That's crazy. That's really crazy.”

Keywords
agenda 2030agenda 2050agenda 2012
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy