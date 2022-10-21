New film portrays the enduring beauty of the priesthood amid a turbulent time in Church history

Christian Holden, a Catholic filmmaker behind the documentary In Persona Christi, addresses the vocations crisis in the Church and what he hopes to accomplish with his documentary.

https://saintant.com/product/in-persona-christi-the-catholic-priesthood/

To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/sustainlife?utm_source=Brighteon_Chris_Holden_102122

Sign-up for LifeSite's video newsletter here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/subscribe/

Sign-up for LifeSite's email newsletter so you’ll never miss a beat: https://www.lifesitenews.com/ajax/subscribe?utm_source=Brighteon_Chris_Holden_102122

Follow LifeSite on social media: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

Follow John-Henry Westen on social media: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten