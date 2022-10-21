New film portrays the enduring beauty of the priesthood amid a turbulent time in Church history

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Christian Holden, a Catholic filmmaker behind the documentary In Persona Christi, addresses the vocations crisis in the Church and what he hopes to accomplish with his documentary.
https://saintant.com/product/in-persona-christi-the-catholic-priesthood/
To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/sustainlife?utm_source=Brighteon_Chris_Holden_102122
Sign-up for LifeSite's video newsletter here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/subscribe/
Sign-up for LifeSite's email newsletter so you’ll never miss a beat: https://www.lifesitenews.com/ajax/subscribe?utm_source=Brighteon_Chris_Holden_102122
Follow LifeSite on social media: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews
Follow John-Henry Westen on social media: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten