Gyroscopic Propulsion - Summary

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is very much a work in progress, and it is quite possible I might end up dismissing the whole idea as nonsense. However so far, it looks promising. One important point is that the force generated is given by the slope of the impulse plot, so that beyond the peak, it reverses in direction. Future presentations will present thrust forces explicitly.