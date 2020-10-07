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DA To Reopen Investigation Into Oscar Grant Killing In 2009 Oakland CA.
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1 view • October 07, 2020
The district attorney in Alameda County, Calif., said that she would reopen an investigation into the 2009 killing of Oscar Grant III, an event that spurred mass protests in Oakland and more than a decade of calls for justice after he was fatally shot in the back by a transit officer. As one of the first fatal police shootings to be filmed on cellphone cameras and spread widely on social media, the death of the 22-year-old Mr. Grant, who was Black, has long festered in the Bay Area and beyond as an example of police brutality. Responding to a fight on a Bay Area Rapid Transit train, a white transit officer, Johannes Mehserle, shot Mr. Grant on New Year’s Day while he was lying facedown, unarmed, on a train platform at the Fruitvale Station.
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The show attempts to make assessments. To make critical analysis of what's happening in our society today from news, social issues, cultural issues politics societal issues, the goal is to open up one's mind. To give a critical analysis as to what's happening in our world today. To provide solutions and strategies.
(Podcast) Produced in 2020
Source:
https://www.spreaker.com/user/informationman06
Information Man Show On: https://blackjunction.tv/@InformationMan
Twitter: @Clinton06
Page: Other Links http://Informationman137848.buzzsprout.com
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