Miles Guo: how the destructive impact of COVID vaccines on fertility will affect the future of mankind

2/22/2023 Miles Guo: The three most concerning issues faced by every country are: the political order of Europe and the world after the Russia-Ukraine war; whether or not the CCP will go to war with the U.S. and Europe in Taiwan; how the destructive impact of COVID vaccines on fertility will affect the future of mankind

2/22/2023 文贵直播：目前各国最关注三件事：俄乌战争后欧洲和世界的政治秩序；中共是否会在台湾和美国以及欧洲发生战事；疫苗对生育的破坏对人类未来的影响

