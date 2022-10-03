Dave Scarlett, Dr. Frank, Seth Holehouse, Coach Dave, Dr. Carrie Madej, Marshal Usher, Jessica Franz, Linda Kelly

8 POWERFUL ORATORS! Come receive GIFTS IMPARTED BY THE HOLY SPIRIT

Dr. Frank: https://www.facebook.com/douglas.g.frank

Marshal Usher: https://usherforohio.com/

Dr. Carrie Madej: https://www.carriemadej.com/

Coach Dave: https://coachdavelive.com/

Seth Holehouse: https://maninamerica.com/

Dave Scarlett: https://hisglory.me/

Jessica Franz: https://www.ohiostandsup.org/



HisGlory HisPraise: https://hisglory.me/his-praise/

His Glory Music: https://hisglory.me/his-glory-music/









Dr. Douglas Frank

A mathematician, chemist and teacher from the Cincinnati area has grabbed national notoriety for his allegations of voter fraud in the 2020. Friend of Mike Lindell who discovered secret algorithms used to rig the 2020 election. Frank was traveling the country, trying to persuade local and state officials to join the effort to expose alleged election fraud. At the time, Frank said he had visited more than 30 states and met with 100 election administrators.

Seth Holehouse Podcaster

https://podtail.com/en/podcast/discussions-of-truth/seth-holehouse/

https://www.thedailybeast.com/the-newest-trump-boosted-viral-maga-star-has-ties-to-the-epoch-times

MSM did a hit piece : Daily Beast

“I hope you can see now that the invisible enemy is communism, and the most deadly virus is the Chinese Communist Party,” Holehouse said in the clip. All told, the president tweeted or retweeted portions of the video four times, racking up more than 200,000 retweets and 2 million views. Holehouse’s Man in America YouTube channel has exploded, going from 5,000 subscribers on Dec. 15 to nearly 60,000 as of Dec. 28, according to analytics site SocialBlade.

Linda Kelly

Marshall Usher (independent) is running for election for Governor of Ohio. Usher is a write-in candidate in the general election on November 8, 2022.

Dr. Carrie Madej

Coach Dave Daubenmire

Sunday at 7 PM and Monday at 11 AM

Brighteon TV Pass The Salt https://www.brighteon.tv/PassTheSalt/

His Glory, Dave Scarlet

https://hisglory.me/

https://www.facebook.com/hisgloryme/

https://www.youtube.com/c/HisGloryTVME/videos

https://www.brighteon.tv/HISGlory/

Jessica Franz is a Conservative and Anti-Establishment candidate for the Republican State Central Committee

https://www.facebook.com/jessicaFranz4StateCentralCommittee/

Spiritual Warfare, Battle. We wrestle not with flesh and blood. Against spiritual forces, demonic, over cities, towns, states, countries, lives.

In Brookville, OH October 1st, 2022 The Revive US Revival with His Glory and Amanda Grace

Ephesians 4:3 Endeavouring to keep the unity of the Spirit in the bond of peace.

4 There is one body, and one Spirit, even as ye are called in one hope of your calling;

5 One Lord, one faith, one baptism,

6 One God and Father of all, who is above all, and through all, and in you all.

7 But unto every one of us is given grace according to the measure of the gift of Christ.

8 Wherefore he saith, When he ascended up on high, he led captivity captive, and gave gifts unto men.

9 (Now that he ascended, what is it but that he also descended first into the lower parts of the earth?

10 He that descended is the same also that ascended up far above all heavens, that he might fill all things.)

11 And he gave some, apostles; and some, prophets; and some, evangelists; and some, pastors and teachers;

12 For the perfecting of the saints, for the work of the ministry, for the edifying of the body of Christ:

13 Till we all come in the unity of the faith, and of the knowledge of the Son of God, unto a perfect man, unto the measure of the stature of the fulness of Christ:

14 That we henceforth be no more children, tossed to and fro, and carried about with every wind of doctrine, by the sleight of men, and cunning craftiness, whereby they lie in wait to deceive;

15 But speaking the truth in love, may grow up into him in all things, which is the head, even Christ: