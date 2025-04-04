BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Melbourne Freedom Rally 4 April 2025
Lightpath
Lightpath
23 followers
19 views • 4 weeks ago

 This Saturday rally in Bourke Street Mall of Melbourne City, held a different flavour. When City Council employees, accompanied by their security guards, forced a homeless person to leave her spot, rally members intervened to defended and challenge their power and purpose for doing this single act of bullying, when the city was crawling with the homeless. The speech on the megaphone was differently presented, a recording of part of Milei’s speech at the United Nations ‘Summit for the Future’, September 2024. He articulated an ‘agenda for freedom’. He reminded us of the evil of global quarantine (2020), terrorism, suppressed human rights, and the importance of national sovereignty. The take-away was that the globalists’ 2030 agenda had failed.  

Keywords
freedomglobalistsbullyingunited nationsrallynational sovereigntyhomelessspeechhuman rightsmelbournecity councilmileisummit for the futureagenda for freedomglobal quarantine
