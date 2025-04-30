BBC DJ'S BALLS CUT OFF BY VAX INDUCED CANCER

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Capital DJ Chris Stark Opens Up On His Testicular Cancer Diagnosis | This Morning
Mar 27, 2025 #ThisMorning
Earlier this week, Capital Breakfast Show host Chris Stark revealed his testicular cancer diagnosis. Despite being cancer-free after catching it early, Chris described himself as an "idiot" for not spotting the signs sooner. The radio DJ is here today in the hope his story will save lives. And with 70% of men unsure how to check themselves, Dr Zoe is in the studio to conduct a live testicular examination.
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=U9NzFsvsNmM
Vernon Kay
@vernonkay
Jan 3, 2021
Thought...Nightclubs unused..No community centres to administer the vaccine, NHS staff stretched to their limit. Joining the “Jab Army” will really bolster distribution using venues that need help and are sat dormant! 💡
Chris Stark
@Chris_Stark
Plus... we can get some DJ bookings again. Vaccine anthems whilst getting the jab. Im ready to go...
Mylo- in my arms etc
3:56 AM · Jan 3, 2021
https://x.com/Chris_Stark/status/1345700547043667968