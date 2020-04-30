Guess Who's Growing Your Meat? - #NewWorldNextWeek

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Welcome to the 406th episode of New World Next Week — the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This week:
Story #1: Bill Gates Worked To End Livestock Production, Pushed Lab Grown Meat
https://bit.ly/2YguWlq
President Trump Readies Bailout For Nation's Food Suppliers
https://bit.ly/2ybnwoT
Bill Gates Among 117 Foreigners To Be Decorated By Japan
https://bit.ly/3aVzGjf
Please Stop The Ride
https://bit.ly/35fIfnA
Story #2: New Microsoft Bitcoin Mining System Set to Transform BTC Mining
https://bit.ly/2W6JDoq
Episode 145 – You Are Being Gamed
https://bit.ly/2Skik97
Video: Bill Gates Gets Pied In Belgium, Circa 1999
https://bit.ly/2VPNTtm
Story #3: CT Cops Cancel Spy Drone, Showing Resistance to Medical Martial Law Can Work
https://bit.ly/2ycXzFl
Updated Press Release: Westport Police Department Statement on Drone Pilot Program
https://bit.ly/2Wft0a2
California Cops Heckled As They Tell 93-Year-Old Couple They Can’t Sit in Chairs on the Beach
https://bit.ly/2yX8mU8
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