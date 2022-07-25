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HIGHLY CENSORED UPDATE & BIDEN TO DECLARE NATIONAL EMERGENCY, NATO TAKEN COMMAND OF U.S NAVY
Ott Tv Scripture Reality
Ott Tv Scripture Reality
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543 views • July 25, 2022

Yes I spelled Weather wrong


Masked Agent poses as Biden
Biden to Declare National Emergency
Biden to Declare Weather Emergency
Biden to hand over his position

Nato take over of Navy
Las Vegas and western cities in Dire conditions
Geoengineering Weather disruption
Babie and mRNA Vaccines
Sun Simulator caught on Google Earth
Vaccine Deaths

Other Updates
Funeral Home Whistleblower: Hospitals Are Covering Up Baby Vaccine Deaths By Cremating Babies Themselves.
Dr. Marty Makary, a top public-health expert at Johns Hopkins University, has gone public with information that at the NIH, FDA & CDC employees are quitting in droves over these recently approved infant COVID vaccines.
Missouri Sheriff, Backed up by Missouri Attorney General, Refuses To Hand Over Gun Owners’ Info To FBI
A Missouri sheriff said he told the FBI that he won’t comply with audits regarding Missouri counties’ concealed carry permit information. Scotland County Sheriff Bryan Whitney said in public statements that his department won’t comply with the bureau’s audit. “As the sheriff of Scotland County, I want all my citizens to know that I will not allow, cooperate or release any CCW information to the FBI, even at the threat of a federal arrest,” Whitney, a Republican, wrote in a July 18 letter, referring to concealed carry weapons permits. “Point Blank, I will go down with the ship if need be.” Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, a Republican running for governor, issued a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray, telling the bureau chief to stop attempts to allegedly “illegally obtain information from local sheriffs on Missourians who have concealed carry permits.” “The FBI has absolutely no business poking around in the private information of those who have obtained a concealed carry permit in Missouri,” Schmitt wrote. “The Second Amendment rights of Missourians will absolutely not be infringed on my watch. I will use the full power of my Office to stop the FBI, which has become relentlessly politicized and has virtually no credibility, from illegally prying around in the personal information of Missouri gun owners.” Several weeks ago, the California Department of Justice leaked the private information of thousands of concealed carry permit holders in the state after it unveiled a new dashboard portal website, according to gun rights groups.
ATF and Delaware State Police Trooper Conduct Surprise Firearm Inspection at Man’s Home without Search Warrant

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national emergencyhealth emergencyott tv scripture realityrussell ottweather emergencybidens emergencyupdat august 2022
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