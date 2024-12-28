ROBERT BROOKS GETS BEATEN UP - HE DIED LATER !!

Normally I wouldn't upload content like this, however I think in terms of the news, people need to see this.

Not sure what this guy did to deserve this beating; however the guy seems totally lifeless to me and is being beaten up like a rag doll. One of the guards is clearly laughing as they do this, and seem to be getting off on it. There is no Audio. (This makes George Floyd footage look tame).

Everyone of the guards are white; they couldn't have timed this and the release of this footage better if they wanted to start a race war, the globalists want. Also just before Trump is due to take over... timed to perfection...