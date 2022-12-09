Mind Invaders Chapter 9 - A Parting of the Ways

New Chapter Every Day!





Free eBook: https://davehunt.org

Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app

Follow us on Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social

-------





When Dr. Elliott stopped in alone on his late-evening rounds, he found Ken cheerful in spite of the new concerns that were weighing heavily upon him. Leighton had come by earlier with his lawyer and a notary public as witnesses to certify Ken’s shaky signature on the two copies of the contract. Ken was surprised that he now felt a great sense of relief. For Leighton, however, he felt an oppressive heaviness and concern. As for Carla, he knew her well enough to realize that there was little hope to salvage their relationship unless he renounced his newfound faith in Christ. That realization was almost more than Ken could bear. At the same time, however, he had a new joy that seemed to be independent of circumstances.