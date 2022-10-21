Create New Account
Here’s Why Hydrogen Isn’t a Good Starter Fuel
Published a month ago

Did you know that the sun and the stars consist largely of hydrogen? ☀️
So why doesn’t our hydrogen combust?!

In this video, Dr. Omar Hurricane, a physicist at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, who specializes in the area of plasma physics, which is the physics of highly ionized gasses, explains why hydrogen doesn’t combust in Earth like it does in space! 👇

According to Dr. Hurricane, hydrogen doesn’t make a very good starter fuel because its fusion reactions are really SLOW and require something really huge and long-lasting to get any useful fusion energy out of it. 💦

At least you don’t need to fear your water from spontaneously combusting any time soon! 👀

If you think what Dr. Hurricane just shared is cool, leave a ‘👍’ in the comments.

Keywords
