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How To Fight The New World Order
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48 views • October 14, 2020
The true heart of Globalism is an overall belief in Collectivism and controlling society for the greater good of the ruling elite. In this golden interview G. Edward Griffin talks about the nature of collectivism, the danger of the times that we live in, and the how contrived and totally manufactured issues like "COVID-19," which is yet another Hegelian Dialectic, like 9/11 which is playing itself out against We The People; another excuse to implement every New World Order agenda ever dreamed of by the elite ruling class for the past 100 years. G. Edward Griffin is the author of "The Creature from Jekyll Island: A Second Look at the Federal Reserve," Founder of Freedom Force International, and Red Pill University.
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My sites...
https://FreedomMovement.info
https://AlaskasList.com
CIA-Hatched Socialist Media Sites...
https://www.facebook.com/MikeBaker1971
https://twitter.com/AlaskasList
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