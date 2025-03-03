Gospel star flatlined by VAXX poison injections

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kelly Price. She was pushing vaccines back in 2012. In 2021 she was terrified when she noticed people unmasked. Definitely another victim of the poison injections. Not covid, like the news anchor said.
There is no such thing as covid.
Kelly Price @KellyPrice4Real "Complacency is a disease. Get vaccinated so you won't get infected. Our Grandparents thought about us when they marched....."
6:32 PM · Jun 27, 2012
https://x.com/KellyPrice4Real/status/218154826138263552
Mirrored - bootcamp
Bootcamp now on Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chestyp
Please subscribe to him, he has done some excellent work during the plandemic/vaxx genocide
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/