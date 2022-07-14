“Stop Doing Drag Around Children”: Texas Legislator Working on Anti-Grooming Bill

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Texas state Rep. Bryan Slaton is working on legislation that would prohibit children from being allowed in sexually-oriented businesses. The pending legislation was inspired by a June event in Dallas when parents brought young children to a gay bar for a "Drag the kids to pride" event. In this interview with The New American at the 2022 Texas GOP Convention, Slaton lays out the need for common sense and decency.